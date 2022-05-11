Marilyn A. Nitka

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on March 21, 1931, she was the daughter of Oliver and Frances (nee: Healy) Noll. Her early life was spent in Waterford, where she graduated from Waterford Grade School and High School. She attended Carroll College and graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Home Economics. On May 29, 1954, at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Norbert Nitka. Afterward, she helped design and build with relatives a custom house alongside the Fox River on North Jefferson Street. With Norbert she raised two sons there, and after her sons grew up, she taught Home Economics at Waterford High School in the 1970s and 1980s. After retiring from teaching, she used her skills as a seamstress on projects including designing and constructing banners for worship at St. John the Divine. She enjoyed genealogy and preserving the history of the Village of Waterford. Norbert preceded her in death on July 3, 2013. In her later years, she battled gradually worsening dementia while she was lovingly cared for at home by her son, Dan and her cat companion Molly.