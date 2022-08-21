Marie Philena (Anthony) Raymond

June 16, 1933 - Aug. 10, 2022
RACINE - Marie Philena Raymond, age 89, passed away at her residence, Wednesday, August 10, 2022. She was born in Madison, WI, June 16, 1933, daughter of the late Herman and Hazel (Nee Connolly) Anthony.
On October 4, 1958, Marie was united in marriage to Paul Frederick Raymond who preceded her in death January 5, 1974. Marie pursued several careers over the span of her lifetime. She was a high school home economics teacher in Beaver Dam, WI after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Following her marriage to Paul and their move to Racine, she was a stay-at-home mom, eventually assisting Paul as an accountant in his book-keeping business. After Paul's death, she continued working for a local CPA and eventually took the position of treasurer and Manager of the St. Rita Credit Union for 25 years until her retirement in July of 2000. She was a longtime member and Eucharistic Minister, of St. Rita Catholic Church. Her passions and interests varied from sewing clothing and quilts to flower gardening, crafts, genealogy, playing bridge, building puzzles, and baking family-favorite desserts, in particular Schaum Tortes and Chocolate Angel Pecan Pie. Marie was an accomplished seamstress and an expert quilter, belonging to the Racine Lighthouse Quilt Guild as well as several other quilting groups. She earned many quilting awards and was especially proud of winning a Best of Show award for her "Labyrinth Walk" quilt. She had a mischievous sense of humor, a memorable laugh and smile, and always made everyone feel welcome in her home. She valued relationships and friends and above all, it was spending time with her family that she cherished most. She was an amazing mother and dedicated her life to raising her five children after her husband Paul passed away in 1974. Marie volunteered her time in many activities at church and school including being a den mother for Lou's Cub Scout troop, working bingo nights to benefit the school, and the finance booth for the annual parish festival.
Marie was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by her five children: Laura (Randel) Sanders of Racine, Anthony (Jennifer) Raymond of Seattle, WA, Therese (Mark) Quinn of Madison, WI, Louis (Alicia) Raymond of Kiel, WI, Michelle (Peter) Cooper of Batavia, IL; grandchildren: Rebecca (Cory) Hanson, Kristin Busch, Kevin Raymond, Molly Raymond, Francis Quinn, Paul Quinn, Clare (Izik) Riemer, Nathaniel Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Jaxten Raymond, Jace Raymond; and grandchildren welcomed through marriage: Josh (Brea) Sanders, Kate (Andy) Talbott; great-grandchildren, Drew Hanson; and great-grandchildren welcomed through marriage: Kylie Talbott, Leah Talbott, Marshawn Sanders, Bella Sanders, Daisy Sanders; sister, Elaine (Paul) Karls of Monroe, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She is further survived through by many life-long cherished friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Eugene (Jeanne) Anthony, Robert (Marie) Anthony, and Mary Sanchez (nee Anthony).
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Marie's life will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, 11:30 AM at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., with Rev. Michael Bertram officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/StRitaCatholicChurchRacineWI/live or www.st-ritas.org or St. Rita's Facebook page. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday, August 25, 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home, and Friday, 9:30 AM until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church have been suggested by the family.
A very special thank you to the staff at Primrose Retirement Community for their loving and
compassionate care of Marie over the years but especially in her final days. Marie was blessed to have had many incredible lifelong friendships which she treasured. Additionally, the family is truly grateful to dear friends, Betty and Chuck Majeski, in particular for Betty's love and care for Marie in the last stages of her life.
