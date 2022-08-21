Marie Philena (Anthony) Raymond

On October 4, 1958, Marie was united in marriage to Paul Frederick Raymond who preceded her in death January 5, 1974. Marie pursued several careers over the span of her lifetime. She was a high school home economics teacher in Beaver Dam, WI after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Following her marriage to Paul and their move to Racine, she was a stay-at-home mom, eventually assisting Paul as an accountant in his book-keeping business. After Paul's death, she continued working for a local CPA and eventually took the position of treasurer and Manager of the St. Rita Credit Union for 25 years until her retirement in July of 2000. She was a longtime member and Eucharistic Minister, of St. Rita Catholic Church. Her passions and interests varied from sewing clothing and quilts to flower gardening, crafts, genealogy, playing bridge, building puzzles, and baking family-favorite desserts, in particular Schaum Tortes and Chocolate Angel Pecan Pie. Marie was an accomplished seamstress and an expert quilter, belonging to the Racine Lighthouse Quilt Guild as well as several other quilting groups. She earned many quilting awards and was especially proud of winning a Best of Show award for her "Labyrinth Walk" quilt. She had a mischievous sense of humor, a memorable laugh and smile, and always made everyone feel welcome in her home. She valued relationships and friends and above all, it was spending time with her family that she cherished most. She was an amazing mother and dedicated her life to raising her five children after her husband Paul passed away in 1974. Marie volunteered her time in many activities at church and school including being a den mother for Lou's Cub Scout troop, working bingo nights to benefit the school, and the finance booth for the annual parish festival.