Marie Pearle Karsnick
Marie Pearle Karsnick

Marie Pearle Karsnick

MOUNT PLEASANT — Marie Pearle Karsnick, age 81, passed away at her residence on Monday, April 26, 2021. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and service details and to share online condolences.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

