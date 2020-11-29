Marie (nee: Ruffalo) Penza

1935 – 2020

KENOSHA – Marie Carmella (nee: Ruffalo) Penza, 85, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Monica’s Memory Care.

She was born on July 16, 1935 to the late Theodore and Rose (nee: DeBartello) Ruffalo in Kenosha.

Marie was united in marriage to George Nicholas Penza on May 31, 1958 at Holy Rosary Church.

She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. After graduation, she furthered her education by attending the U.W. Extension.

Marie worked as a crossing guard for many years and enjoyed seeing the children every day.

She took great care of her home and worked often in the yard. Above all, Marie was a devoted mother and grandmother who – “so really and truly” – loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren.

Marie will be dearly missed by her children, Georgine Kudrna, Michelle Muzia and Gregory Penza; grandchildren, Sydney (Kevin) Cooper, Andrea Penza, Laura (Lorenzo) Venegas, Gina, Anthony and Rita Muzia, and Katherine Kudrna and great grandchildren, Cecilia and Valentina. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.