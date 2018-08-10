Marie Matichek
September 5, 1918 — August 7, 2018
RACINE — Marie Matichek, nee, Albertini, 99, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Marie was born in Mulberry, Kansas on September 5, 1918 to Frank and Agnes (nee, Zenonini) Albertini. Marie married John Matichek at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine on April 25, 1942. He preceded her in death. Marie worked in numerous office occupations. She graduated from Washington Park High School in June 1936 and was a longtime member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Marie enjoyed playing cards and belonged to the Merry Makers card group at Lakeview and several different Bridge Clubs. Marie played golf at Shoop, Washington and Johnson Parks.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Matichek of Bloomington, MN; son, Edward Matichek of Racine; special nephews, David Albertini and Mark Albertini. Marie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; sister, Elvera Cinotto; brother, Albert Albertini; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marie will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, corner of Green and Streets, on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Steve Varghese. There will be no visitation. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials may be directed to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or St. Catherine’s High School.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bay Pointe, the staff of Ascension Hospice, and all of Marie’s doctors.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
