Marie M. Kanetzke

RACINE – Marie (nee: Eifler) Kanetzke, 97, passed away on September, 22, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born Racine on May 25, 1923 to the late Hubert and Selma (Holldorf) Eifler. Marie was a 1941 graduate of Washington Park High School. She was united in marriage to Gerald Kanetzke on June 6, 1953, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Marie was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church. She was active in the Ladies Guild and was chairman of the Memorial Committee. Marie was also a Sunday school teacher for many years and started the church library. She worked as a secretary for the Racine School District in her younger days and later volunteered at the Racine Lutheran High School Thrift Shop for many years. Marie enjoyed traveling, bowling, golf, embroidery, jigsaw and crossword puzzles.