RACINE—Marie C. Milbauer, age 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 24, 2021, due to complications caused by a stroke in July, earlier this year.

Marie was born in Lockhaven, Pennsylvania to Louise Delaney Myers. She was born out of wedlock. Her father was John Daniel Foreman. Marie was adopted by Clarence and Helen Ripka also of Pennsylvania.

After the loss of her father Clarence, she moved to Ohio to live with her paternal Aunt and Uncle, Katie and Haven Grover. She attended high school in Painesville, Ohio.

Marie moved to Racine, WI, and married Allen Leroy Milbauer on October 31, 1952. They began a family with the arrival of Katherine Lee on February 22, 1957. They suffered a loss of her second child, son, six months later in childbirth. She worked as a housewife and gave birth to five more daughters: Patricia Jean, Jacquelyn Lou, Julie Ann, Tammy Jo, and Michelle Lynn, always hoping the next would be a son. In 1974, she became a widow, with the loss of her husband, Allen, due to complications with asthma and a heart attack.

While raising six girls on her own, she also took in neighborhood children for lunch hour and did house cleaning for extra income. In her middle 50s for about six years, she was a caregiver for the elderly.