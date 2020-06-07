Marie Antoinette Karwowski

Marie grew up in Crestview on the Northside of Racine and attended Horlick High School. In 1967 Marie married Gerald L. Karwowski a prominent Racine Historian. In 1988 Jerry and Marie packed up their Southside of Racine homestead and moved out to Oak Clearing Farm in Yorkville Wisconsin. A property dedicated to nature and Racine History where she lived out her final days.

Marie was an accomplished artist and attended interior design school. Marie spent years employed at Mathis Art Gallery in Downtown Racine, Marie also was employed at Fanchers Nursery and InSinkErator, In her latter years Marie was employed at Paradise Lanes West, Southern Wisconsin Center and Veterans Home in Union Grove. After Marie's grandchildren were born she dove into the horse world. Marie was a Racine County 4H Horse Project Leader for over 12 years which gave her grandchildren the opportunity to learn about and grow up around horses. Marie spent many summers at the Racine County Fairgrounds and surrounding areas during horse show season and fairs. Marie donated and volunteered at the Racine Women and Children's Resources Center in Racine a program near and dear to her heart. Marie was an avid reader and a library card holder. She could devour a book in one sitting. The librarians at Graham Public Library in Union Grove knew her by name. The people who knew Marie would call her passionate for a cause. Marie was a Packer Fan. She loved nature and animals especially dogs and horses.