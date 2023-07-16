Apr. 1, 1946—Jul. 7, 2023

KENOSHA—Marie Anotonieta Arocha Black (Olveda), age 77, of Kenosha, passed away on July 7, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. She was born on April 1, 1946, in Mexico, to the late Ramon and Rosario (Arocha) Olveda. For many years, she was married to Bruce Brown Black until his passing. After moving from Mexico early in life, she lived in many parts of the country, including Racine, Whitewater, Door County, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and finally settling in the Kenosha area. She owned and operated many businesses throughout her life, retiring in 2006.

She was very active in her community, specifically the Hispanic community. She was constantly networking and helping many families and business owners in need. Most of all, she was a very devoted mother and wife and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Marco Black (Amy Huber); her son’s half-sister, Anne Black; and ex-daughter-in-law, Salena Gonzalez. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family would like to thank both the entire Hospice staff, and all the family and friends for their support along the way.

Services for Marie will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 2 PM.

