Sept. 20, 1938—Sept. 21, 2022

BRIGHTON—Marie A. “Toots” (nee Mueller) Terry, 84, of Brighton, passed away at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Born on September 20, 1938, in Racine, she is the daughter of Herman and Elizabeth (nee Pentaller) Mueller. Her early life was spent in Franksville on the family dairy farm. She graduated from Union Grove High School and on November 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Richard W. Terry at St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia. Following marriage, they made Brighton their home.

Marie worked as a Cook for St. Francis School and at boy’s camp, along with working at Drake’s Super Value. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and enjoyed bingo, going to the casino and gardening.

Marie is survived by her sons: James Terry, Paul (Linda) Terry, and Peter (Diane) Terry; grandchildren: Paul (Carrie Jacobs), Nicole (Daniel) Moore, Michael (Shauna), Brian (Janelle) and Charles (Holly); great-grandchildren: Kylie, Aubrey and Hailey Moore, Alivia, Ella, Sara and Charlotte Terry and Kinsley Terry; and siblings: Elizabeth (Lowell) Treffert and Larry (Lisa) Mueller. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard, and daughter-in-law Joanne Terry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 11:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, from 9:30 AM until 11:15 AM at Church. Marie will be laid to rest at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

