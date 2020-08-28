 Skip to main content
Marie A. Krescanko (Nee: Grant)
November 19, 1928 – August 25, 2020

RACINE – Marie A. Krescanko, age 91, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Sebastian Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

