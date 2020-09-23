 Skip to main content
Marianne Stachowiak
September 19, 1943—September 20, 2020

Marianne Stachowiak, 77, formerly of Tichigan, Wisconsin, died of a stroke on September 20, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Christine Fitzer (Scott), Rose Sullivan (James), Carlos Rodriguez (Shelly), Alma Lossman(Doug Jr.) and April Dietz. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Selby Rodriguez (Ronald), Scott Fitzer, Conner Sullivan, Zachary Blodgett, Marissa Blodgett, Frank Rodriguez and Jozlyn Rodriguez.

A private ceremony will be held for immediate family this summer.

