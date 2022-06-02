May 20, 1929—May 30, 2022

RACINE—Marianne Jerke, 93, passed away at Accenture Hospice in Oak Creek on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Marianne was born in Poland on May 20, 1929, to Josef and Anna (nee: Fisher) Eisen. She married Johann Jerke in Germany on May 8, 1950. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2001. Marianne enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and taking care of her garden.

She is survived by her children, Wilfred (Marsha) Jerke and Ingrid (Keith Thornton) Jerke; grandchildren, Matthew and Elise Jerke, and Tyler; brother and sisters-in-law, Anton (Gerda) Eisen and Annamarie Eisen, and her sister, Julianne Lindemann all of Germany. She was preceded in death by her brother, Johann Eisen; and brother-in-law, Rudolph Lindemann.

Funeral services for Marianne will be held at United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie Street, on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 12 noon with Rev. John Bischoff officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon. Memorials to United Lutheran Church have been suggested.

