Mariann E. Wade

August 1, 1930 – September 26, 2018
RACINE – Mariann Evelyn (nee: Erickson) Wade, age 88, was called Home by her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, from Beaver Dam Community Hospital early Wednesday morning, September 26, 2018.
Mariann was born in Racine on August 1, 1930 to the late Adolph and Laura (nee: Cody) Erickson. She was a 1948 graduate of Washington Park High School. On March 31, 1951, Mariann was united in marriage with the love of her life, Carl G. Wade, who preceded her in death on January 15, 2016.
Early in life, Mariann was employed by Hamilton Beach. Years later, she went to serve the youth of our community in the kitchens of Gifford Elementary and JI Case High School, a career she enjoyed immensely. With a profound Christian faith, Mariann was a proud and devoted member of Racine Bible Church, where she shared her gift of voice in the choir and studying the Bible with her church family. She also enjoyed flower gardening and singing for the Salvation Army. Above all, she loved and cherished spending time with her entire family.
Surviving are her children, Jeffrey (Sandra) Wade, Dale (Rebecca) Wade, Glenn (wife, Rebecca McCracken, DVM) Wade and Carla (Robert) Riehbrandt; grandchildren, Adam (Gwen) Wade, Jennifer (Mike) Boyd, Naomi (Bob) Gerwin, Nick (Leticia) Wade; Julia, Joel and Paul Riehbrandt; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol (Dick) Buhler; brother-in-law, Raymond Davis; nieces, nephews, church family & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mariann was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Vicki Wade; sister, Beverly Davis; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Blaesing and Margie (David) Hurst; and brothers-in-law, Hubert (Jean) Wade and Thurman (Barbara) Wade.
Funeral services for Mariann will be held at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Darien Bowers officiating. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 11:00 am– 12:00 noon. Memorials to Racine Bible Church (for the use of mission work) has been suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
