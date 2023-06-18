Mariann C. Adamski

Jan. 6, 1934 - May 20, 2023

Mariann C. Adamski, age 89, passed away at her residence, Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was born in Racine, January 6, 1934, daughter of the late Stanley and Madeline (Nee: Mikulecky) Adamski.

Mariann attended Holy Name Grade School and was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School, "Class of 1952". She was employed by the City of Racine from June of 1979 – November of 2005 where she worked in the Home Improvement Loan Department, Southside Revitalization and served as President of The Home Company. Mariann was a longtime member of St. Richard Catholic Church. Her flair for fashion and outgoing personality made her a magnet for every social event. She will forever be remembered for finding a great deal rummaging and known as a collector extraordinaire. She fully lived her life her way.

Mariann is survived by her greatly loved nieces and nephews: Mary (Bob) Kitz, John (Rose) Adamski, Barbara (Dan) Zerzanek, Peggy (Ron) Bethke, Julie Adamski, Peter (Michelle Gillani) Adamski, Matthew (Lynne) Schulz, Roberta Schulz, Nathan Schulz, Linden (Kris) Schulz; great nieces and great nephews; special friends, Colleen Widmar, Marcia Schultz, and Judy Reinhard; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert (Charity) Adamski; sister, Joan (Dr. Gilbert) Schulz; and nephews, Jason Schultz, Bill and Jim Adamski.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 11:00 AM with Rev. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family for visitation, Wednesday, 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Private Interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery.

