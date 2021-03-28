 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marian "Shorty The Librarian" Oldenberg
0 comments

Marian "Shorty The Librarian" Oldenberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marian "Shorty The Librarian" Oldenberg

Marian Oldenberg “Shorty The Librarian”

Celebration of Life Memorial Service

Saturday June 19, 2021

Racine County Fairgrounds Commercial Building

19805 Durand Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

12:00-5:00 p.m.

Memorial Service to be held at 12:30 p.m.

Food and gathering to follow

For more information please visit:

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

(262) 534-2233

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI 53185

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The benefits of being kind

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News