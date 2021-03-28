Marian "Shorty The Librarian" Oldenberg

Marian Oldenberg “Shorty The Librarian”
Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Saturday June 19, 2021
Racine County Fairgrounds Commercial Building
19805 Durand Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182
12:00-5:00 p.m.
Memorial Service to be held at 12:30 p.m.
Food and gathering to follow
For more information please visit:
(262) 534-2233
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main St.
Waterford, WI 53185
