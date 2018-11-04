Try 1 month for 99¢
Marian L. Overson

February 28, 1937—October 31, 2018

UNION GROVE – Marian L. Overson (nee. Peckham), age 81, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on October 31, 2018.

She was born on February 28, 1937 to parents Royal and Alice (nee. Beatty) Peckham in Richland Center, WI. On January 28, 1989, she married Rodney Overson and they were married for 28 years until his passing on December 15, 2017.

Marian had a very active life. She lived both in Union Grove and Holiday, FL, where she was active with the entertainment committee of the Tiki Village Park, which was where she and Rodney lived during the winters. While in Florida, she was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Marian and Rodney always lived life to the fullest and he was the love of her life. She had many interests and loved to read, do crossword and jigsaw puzzles, travel, shop, and she really loved sweets, especially chocolate. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Braun; grandchildren Amanda (Tom) Nehring and Adam (Danielle) Braun; great-grandchildren, Maxwell Nehring, Lillyanne Humberg, Emmalynne and Gwendalynne Braun; step-children, Ron (Sue) Overson, Sherri (Joseph) Gillam, Susan (Eric) Martinson, and Sandra Overson; step-grandchildren, Rondi (Lyle) Woodworth, Lindsay (Craig) Lykens, and Erin Martinson; step-great-grandchildren, Mallory Woodworth and Gillam Lykens.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney; son, Mark Fuller; brothers, Raymond and Roland Peckham; and step-son Rodger Overson.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 5, 2018 from 4 – 6:30 pm. Funeral services will follow, officiated by Pastor Sue Leih. Burial will take place at Yorkville Cemetery on Tuesday, November 6, at 10 am.

Condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

