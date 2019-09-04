March 31, 1931 — July 23, 2019
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA — Marian L. Gedemer, 88, entered eternal life on July 23, 2019.
Families and friends may gather at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (1501 Grand Avenue in Racine) on Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass of Resurrection (Mass at 10 am) officiated by Fr. Ronald Gramza. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Crypts. Memorial Masses or memorials to the Gedemer-Horton Family fund of St. Catherine’s High School Foundation or your favorite charity are suggested.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
262-552-9000
