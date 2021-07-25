Marian j. Tropin (nee Gorski)

July 7, 1931 – July 22, 2021

RACINE — Marian Josephine Tropin entered into eternal rest the morning of July 22, 2021.

Born in Racine, WI, July 7, 1931, Marian was the daughter of Albert and Marie (nee: Scheible) Gorski. She was one of eight children.

Marian graduated from St. Francis Nursing School in Wisconsin, beginning her career as a pediatric nurse until her first child was born. She resumed her career years later as a geriatric nurse at Westview Nursing Home until her retirement decades later.

Marian was a loving wife of 59 years to John Henry Tropin. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2015. She lives on through their five children: Linda (James) Vaughan, Mary Jane (Gary) Rees, John (Josie) Tropin, Janet (Kevin) Morstain, and Amy (Randy) LeCount; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.