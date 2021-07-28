Marian J. Tropin (nee: Gorski)

RACINE—Marian Josephine Tropin entered into eternal rest the morning of July 22, 2021.
A Remembrance Mass will be held at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, Racine on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until the time of the Mass. Interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Catherine’s High School or St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
A special thank you to the staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living for their exceptional loving care given to Marian and her family.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
262-634-3361