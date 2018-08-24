Marian J. Andersen

April 8, 1933—August 15, 2018
RACINE—Marian Josephine Andersen, age 85, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. A Memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Chaplain David Van Buren officiating. Private entombment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
