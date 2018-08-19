Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Marian J. Andersen

Marian J. Andersen

Nee: Alusic

April 8, 1933 - August 15, 2018

RACINE - Marian Josephine Andersen, age 85, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Racine, April 8, 1933, daughter of the late Stefan and Hermina (Nee: Charvat) Alusic.

On August 16, 1951 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Jerome J. Andersen who preceded her in death March 18, 2008.

Marian was employed in the cafeterias at Giese and Goodland Schools for many years. She was a 50-year member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and had sung in the church choir. She was a member of the Racine Instinctive Bowmen and loved the outdoors enjoying the wildlife and Eagle watching. Marian also enjoyed painting, reading and traveling. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughters, Lynn M. Gartner, Michelle (Paul) Churchill; grandchildren, Neal (Megan) Gartner, Joe Gartner, Stacy Gartner (Mike), Kelli Gartner, Catherine, Paul, Daniel, and Michael Churchill; great grandchildren, Samuel, Evelyn, Sebastian, Zachary, Xander, Jack, and Jason; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Patricia; her son, Jerome; and siblings, Joseph (Beth) Alusic, Milan Alusic, and Helen Alusic.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. A Memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Chaplain David Van Buren officiating. Private entombment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine have been suggested.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marian J. Andersen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments