Marian E. Derksen

March 24, 1921 – December 31, 2019
Derksen, Marian E. (nee: Mack) age 98. Went to be with the angels on December 31st, 2019.
Preceded in death by husband Arthur H., Loving mother of Larry (Suzi) Derksen. Grandmother of Donna (David) Heddings, Debbie (Danny) Jones and the late Darren (Dawn) Derksen. Grandma to 7 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Meeting at Hartson Funeral Home, W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, Wisconsin on January 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. to celebrate Marian’s life. Marian will be cremated as per her wishes and ashes will be buried along side her husband at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery.
