 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maria V. Schultz

  • 0
Maria V. Schultz

RACINE—Maria V. Schultz, 77, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Thursday, December 1, 2021. In keeping with her wish a private service and entombment was held.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The hottest tech gifts for 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News