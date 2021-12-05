RACINE—Maria V. Schultz, 77, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Thursday, December 1, 2021. In keeping with her wish a private service and entombment was held.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000
