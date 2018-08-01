Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Maria R. Antinucci

Maria R. Antinucci

September 8, 1948—July 29, 2018

RACINE—Maria Regina Antinucci, age 69, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Hanau, Germany, September 8, 1948 daughter of the late Jonas and Ona (Nee: Stockute) Kasperaitis.

Her family immigrated to the United States in 1949 to Chicago and made their home in Racine. Maria graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1966” and earned her B.S. degree in Sociology from U.W. Parkside. Maria was employed by Racine County Human Services for 40 years retiring in 2007. For the past 11 years she has been employed by ADRC working up until this past June. Maria loved cats, Art Deco antiques, baking and sharing her carrot cake, and time spent with her grandchildren. She lived a life of service to others and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son, Chris (Kelli) Antinucci; grandchildren, Cameron Jonas Antinucci, Anahi Carolina Luis, and Aidee Asuncion Luis; her sister, Ruta (Dennis) Larson; feline companions, Mimi and Tangelo; other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may meet the family at the funeral home next Friday, August 10, 2018, 4-6 P.M. At 6:00 P.M. a remembering service will be held. Please bring memories to share either verbally or in writing. Memorials to the Hope Center or Ryan’s House of Hope have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Ansani and nurses Antonio, Emma, Angi and CJ for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Maria R. Antinucci
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments