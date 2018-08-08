Maria R. Antinucci

Maria R. Antinucci

September 8, 1948—July 29, 2018

RACINE—Maria Regina Antinucci, age 69, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Relatives and friends may meet the family at the funeral home next Friday, August 10, 2018, 4-6 P.M. At 6:00 P.M. a remembering service will be held. Please bring memories to share either verbally or in writing. Memorials to the Hope Center or Ryan’s House of Hope have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Maria R. Antinucci
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments