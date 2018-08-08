Maria R. Antinucci
September 8, 1948—July 29, 2018
RACINE—Maria Regina Antinucci, age 69, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Relatives and friends may meet the family at the funeral home next Friday, August 10, 2018, 4-6 P.M. At 6:00 P.M. a remembering service will be held. Please bring memories to share either verbally or in writing. Memorials to the Hope Center or Ryan’s House of Hope have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
