July 14, 1932 - Jan. 26, 2022

RACINE - Maria Miskovic, 89, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena.

She was born on July 14, 1932 in Yugoslavia. Born the daughter of Ivan and Vera Bolotov. Maria married the late Uros Miskovic on January 26, 1954 in Milwaukee at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. Maria enjoyed cooking and knitting. More than anything she cherished taking care of her grandchildren and spending time with family.

Maria will be deeply missed by her children: Alex (Colleen) Miskovic and Lori Miskovic; as well as grandsons: Alex Jr. and Kyle. She will be dearly missed by her brother, Andrei Bolotov of Oregon. Maria is survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Uros Miskovic; son, Milan Miskovic; parents, Ivan and Vera Bolotov; and brothers: Nickolai and Paul Bolotov.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Strouf Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services for Maria will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Strouf Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

