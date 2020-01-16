Maria Luisa Placencia
0 comments

Maria Luisa Placencia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Maria Luisa Placencia, 69, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

To view Maria’s full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

To send flowers to the family of Maria Placencia, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Maria's Visitation begins.
Jan 17
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Maria's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News