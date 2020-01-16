You have free articles remaining.
RACINE — Maria Luisa Placencia, 69, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
To view Maria’s full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
To send flowers to the family of Maria Placencia, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
10:00AM-12:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Guaranteed delivery before Maria's Visitation begins.
Jan 17
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 17, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Racine
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
Guaranteed delivery before Maria's Celebration of Life begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.