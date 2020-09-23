Maria Inez Garcia

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, September 25, 2020 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A service celebrating her life will follow at 12:00 p.m. Her interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.