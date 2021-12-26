Maria G. Martinez Jaimes and Luis R. Martinez Olivares

KENOSHA – Beloved wife, Maria Guadalupe Martinez, age 63, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 3:58 am. Just a couple of rooms away, beloved husband, Luis Raul Martinez, age 70, passed away at Froedtert South on December 15, 2021 at 4:03 p.m. They both passed peacefully surrounded by their children.

Both born in Tejupilco, Mexico – Maria was born on December 12, 1958 to the late Eduardo and Antonia (nee Jaimes) Jaimes. Luis was born on June 21, 1951 to the late Abdon and Victorina (nee Olivares) Martinez. Maria and Luis were united in marriage on March 3, 1982.

Maria was a proud stay-at-home mom who tirelessly and lovingly took care of their family. Luis worked endless hours his entire life to provide for their family, currently employed with Iris USA. Maria and Luis were both members of St. Mark’s Catholic Church. Maria was a social butterfly who enjoyed shopping, cooking and eating with family. When Luis wasn’t working at his job, he could be found taking care of his rental properties, cooking and spending time with his entire family. Family was their everything.

Surviving are their children: Luis Geovani Martinez, Yasmin Martinez, Kevin Ivan Martinez-Jaimes and Belinda Guadalupe Martinez-Jaimes; eight grandchildren: Yulissa Y. Martinez, Lisette M. Martinez, Geovani I. Martinez, Karla G. Martinez, Madelyn Martinez, Luis A. Martinez, and Emir G. Martinez and Kendra Martinez; Maria’s brothers and sisters: Misael Jaimes, Eduardo Jaimes, Pedro Jaimes, Gener Jaimes, Osiel Jaimes, Rene Jaimes, Edith Jaimes and Abigail Jaimes; Luis’s brothers and sisters: Mario Martinez, Gabino Martinez, Anselma Martinez, Balvina Martinez and Bernabe Martinez; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to their parents, Maria and Luis were greeted in Heaven by Maria’s siblings: Antonia Jaimes, Orlando Jaimes and Servando Jaimes.

Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 8:00–10:00 a.m. At 10:15 a.m., the procession will begin from funeral home to St. Mark’s Catholic Church (7117 14th Avenue in Kenosha) for the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Carlos Florez officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park (9000 Washington Avenue in Racine).

