1931—2020

RACINE—Maria G. Kuppermann, 89, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, Dec, 11, 2020.

Maria was born in Ratingen, Germany on March 30, 1931. On June 3, 1950, she was married to Willi Kuppermann. She immigrated to the United States in 1951. Maria sold Fuller Brush for many years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, and traveling to different casinos. Maria was a member of the Deutscher Manner Verein, as well as the Frauen Verein.

She is survived by her nephew, Klaus ( Kimberly ) Dahmen, sister-in-law, Renate Dahmen, sister-in-law, Kathe Dahmen, great nephews Nicklaus & Nolan Dahmen, great nephew David Conis Jr. , great- niece, Pamela Durrah, Marlena Durrah , great-great nephew, Marquon Kyles Jr. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Willi Kuppermann, her brother, Helmut Dahmen, her parents Wilhelm Dahmen and Maria Borchert.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their support and kindness given to Maria , especially Lynn who made Maria happy with German music. Thank you to Ridgewood Care Center for taking care of Maria.

Due to the Covid -19 there will be a graveside service held at West Lawn Memorial Park on Friday,

December 18th at 1:00 p.m.