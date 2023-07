RACINE—Maria G. Carbajal, 88, of Racine, passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., on Thursday, July 20th at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary,