RACINE—Maria E. Torres, 59, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Friday, February 5, 2021. Her funeral service will be held at the Fountain of Life Church, 725 High St. on Friday, February 12th, at 12 O’clock noon. Visitation will be in the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
