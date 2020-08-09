Maria Del Rosario (Chayo) Cruz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 19, 1955 – May 17, 2020

Maria D. Cruz, 64, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, unexpectedly in her home.

Maria was born on December 19, 1955 in San Antonio, TX. She moved to Racine, WI when she was 8 years old with her family. Maria was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and worked at Atonement Lutheran Childcare for 23 years. Throughout those years, she made amazing friends and loved working with all the kids. Maria loved when she would run into some of the kids she cared for over the years. They would remember her, give her hugs, and reminisce about when they were in her class.

Maria was a very warm, welcoming, and loving woman. She was known for her infectious smile and for being an incredibly kind and sweet person. Maria enjoyed jamming and dancing to her Tejano music. She loved decorating her home and baking with her kids for the holidays. Also, having sleepovers and building houses with her grandchildren. She cherished time spent with her family and friends catching up, trying new recipes to share, and cooking favorite meals for their birthdays.