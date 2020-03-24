January 15, 1934—March 20, 2020

Maria D. Engelhardt, 86, of Brighton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Woodstock, Illinois on January 15, 1934, she was the daughter of Algot and Winifred (nee Bosshardt) Carlson. Her family moved to Sturtevant when she was three years old. She attended Kansasville Elementary School and graduated as Valedictorian from Racine AG School. On June 12, 1952, she was united in marriage to George Engelhardt. Following marriage, they made Brighton their home. George preceded her in death on March 2, 2015.

Maria was a homemaker, member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and former Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Kansasville Fire Department Auxiliary, Kenosha County Historical Genealogy Club, Kansasville Homemakers Club and 4-H Cooking Club Leader. She loved cooking, genealogy, reading and crocheting.