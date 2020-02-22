Maria Carbajal

Maria graduated from Horlick High School in 1979. She was a district manager for Custom Staffing for 29 years. Maria was a giving person that enjoyed volunteering around town for such organizations as Dan and Ray’s Thanksgiving Dinner, The Salvation Army, and Racine Youth Sports, just to name a few. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed cooking enchiladas, tacos, and brunch for her family. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time at Mario’s Italian Sport’s Bar, playing dartball, bags, and bowling. Above all, Maria loved her family tremendously and enjoyed doting on her children and grandchildren.