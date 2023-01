Mar. 10, 1944—Jan. 21, 2023

RACINE—Maria C. Almaraz, 78, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, January 21, 2023, surrounded by family.

Maria was born in Edinburg, Texas on March 10, 1944, to Elijio Cavazos and Susana Alicia Olivares. She married Roberto Almaraz in 1965, he preceded her in death on October 19, 2018. Maria worked at Walker Manufacturing for over 42 years. She was known for her full personality and loved with a full heart. She enjoyed her trips to the casino, watching the Green Bay Packers , and being Jason Momoa’s number one fan. Maria adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Amanda Almaraz, Roderick (Lynn) Almaraz and Anna (Paul Herness) Almaraz; grandchildren: Alex and Angelina Curry, Cade and Elisabeth Almaraz and Annica Mianecki and siblings: Rita (Roberto) Gomez, Rosa (Jim) Ross, Robert (Juana) Cavazos, Rita (Dana) Holt, Reva (Doug) Robinson, Rena Fuller, Ramona Cavazos and Richard Cavazos. Maria is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and will be dearly missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Maria Alicia.

A visitation for Maria will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place.

