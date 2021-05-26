 Skip to main content
Maria A. Morales
RACINE—Maria A. Morales, 86, passed away, peacefully, at her residence on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Her funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32, next to her beloved husband. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

