June 7, 1933—August 6, 2019
Mari P. Gaynor-Mowry (nee: Bauernfeind) formerly of Racine Passed away after a long battle of cancer on August 6, 2019 in Bradford, N.H, Surrounded by family.
She was born June 7, 1933 in Milwaukee to the late Marie A. Schmidt, adopted by Fred and Caroline Bauernfeind of Kenosha at the age of 3. Attended St. Mary’s grade school Racine continuing on to St. Catherine’s, Class of 1951 .
In 1956 she married the late Donald P Mowry, In 1985 she met and married the love of her life Bob Gaynor.
Preceding her in death was her son Ronald M. Mowry.
Mari will be dearly missed by her son Dave (dearest Donna Marks) Mowry of Punta Gorda, FL, A brother Thomas (Ann) Bauernfeind of Kenosha, and by her grandchildren, Morgan Mowry, Brianna Mowry.
She enjoyed many crafts, collecting figurines, and gardening especially flowers. She also enjoyed going to County Fairs and owning & driving classic autos.
Funeral service will be private.
condolences may be email to www.t_bauernfeind@yahoo.com ot text to 262-945-1764
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.