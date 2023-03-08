Marguerite “Marge” Chovan (nee Hrupka) 90, passed away on March 5, 2023. A full obituary will be published on www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.
Funeral Services for Marge will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family from 9:00AM until 10:45AM at the CHURCH. Burial will follow service at Sunset Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com