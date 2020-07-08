× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 26, 1938—March 2, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA—Marguerite “Marge” Agnes Adams, formerly of Racine, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with non-hodgkin’s lymphoma.

She was born January 26, 1938 in Racine WI, daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle Lechner.

She attended St Joseph Grade School and St Catherine’s High School. There, she met her husband, Clarence “Cleg” Adams. They married on September 21, 1957 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church. Marge served on various committees planning the parish festival, basketball tournaments, and was a Den Mother for the Scouts for several years.

Marge worked at Northside Bank and at the lunch counter at Red Cross Drug Store, before finding her calling in banking with Racine Savings & Loan, which became Southeastern Savings & Loan, later merging with North Shore Bank, where she worked for several decades. She even played on the bank-sponsored softball team with her daughter, Lynne. She enjoyed family vacations camping, or at a cabin on the lake “up north” with family and friends and was a big Green Bay Packer fan.