Marguerite A. Terry (nee: Rocheleau)

July 2, 1928—March 12, 2020

Burlington—Marguerite A. Terry, 91, formerly of Racine, passed away at Oak Park Place of Burlington, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Iron Mountain, MI, on July 2, 1928, the daughter of the late Romuald and Ernestine (nee: Fox) Rocheleau; Ernestine (nee: McKenna) Rocheleau.

After graduating from Iron Mountain High School, Marge moved to Racine. On March 19, 1949, in St. John Catholic Church in Paris, WI, she was united in marriage to Wallace John “Wally” Terry who was her beloved husband for 63 years until passing on December 12, 2012. Marge’s first job was working in her father’s “Home Bakery” at a very young age. Her first job in Racine was at Young Radiator. Marge was a stay at home mom for many years. Later she was employed as an office specialist and switchboard operator at Transamerican Freight Lines, Continental Can Co. and J.I. Case Co.

She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Marge was an avid card player. She played Sheepshead endlessly at the Terry family gatherings, belonged to St. Lucy’s Card Club playing both Sheepshead and Bridge and played Bridge with several other clubs.