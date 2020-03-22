Marguerite A. Terry (nee: Rocheleau)
July 2, 1928 – March 12, 2020
Marguerite A. Terry, 91, of Burlington, formerly of Racine, Wis., passed away at Oak Park Place of Burlington, on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
A private service was held for the family on Friday March 20th, 2020, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
To plant a tree in memory of Marguerite Terry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.