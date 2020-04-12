RACINE – Margarito Garcia-Fragoso Sr., 65, passed away Thursday April 2, 2020.
Private family funeral services will be held, at the funeral home on Thursday April 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with a procession to follow. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to join in the procession and interment following the private funeral service, but we ask that you either remain in your vehicle or stand outside of your vehicle as we are taking precautionary measures against COVID-19.
You may watch the service by going to Margarito’s page on the funeral home web site, go to service times and then select Live Stream.
Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.