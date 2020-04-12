Margarito Garcia-Fragoso Sr.

Private family funeral services will be held, at the funeral home on Thursday April 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with a procession to follow. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to join in the procession and interment following the private funeral service, but we ask that you either remain in your vehicle or stand outside of your vehicle as we are taking precautionary measures against COVID-19.