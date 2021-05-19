April 15, 1934—May 15, 2021

BURLINGTON—Margarette Esther Pischke (nee Huber). Loving wife of (the late) David for 67 years. Dear mother of Jacqueline Schroeder, (the late) Peggy Young, David, Jr. (Vera), Julie (Eugene) Johnson, and Joy LaRussa (Rudy Wegner). Further survived by 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three sisters; and one brother.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Melrose United Methodist Church, 101 W. Douglas, Melrose, WI 54642, from 1pm to 2pm followed by service at 2pm. Burial at Melrose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association are appreciated.