Margaret Yoghourtjian

March 3, 1922 — November 30, 2020

Racine — Margaret (nee: Kaiserlian) Yoghourtjian, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 under the loving and compassionate care of St. Monica’s Senior Living.

Margaret was born in Racine on March 3, 1922 to the late Hacher and Zaruhy (nee: Chorbajian) Kaiserlian. She graduated from William Horlick High School in 1941. After attending University of Wisconsin, Margaret was employed as an editor for the Racine Journal Times, an occupation she thoroughly enjoyed.

In 1950, she was united in marriage with James Yoghourtjian at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church. An avid reader, her home was a library with books from floor to ceiling. Margaret also had quite the collection of antiques.

Surviving are her brother, Arthur (Penelope) Kaiserlian; nieces & nephews, Peter Yoghourtjian, Anita (Terry) Jones, James (Kim) Yoghourtjian, Tamara Scheele, Christian Kaiserlian and Pam Kaiserlian; special cousins, Paul Mahdasian and Renee Tahmazian; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Yoghourtjian; brother, Garbo (Shirley) Kaiserlian; sisters, Alice Kaiserlian and Sarah Borssikian; and cousins, Lucy & Vartine Kaiserlian and Jacques Tahmazian.