Margaret T. Julian

January 11, 1938—October 21, 2021

ATLANTA, GA—Margaret Taktakian Julian died at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, GA, on October 21, 2021, at the age of 83. Always the good citizen, she was hurrying to learn about early voting when she fell and broke her hip. A week later, after surgery, she died of cardiac arrest.

She was born in Racine on January 11, 1938, the third of four children in an immigrant Armenian family. Her mother was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide in Turkey in 1915. The older of her two brothers was killed in action in the Korean War in 1952; the younger served in the U.S. Marines. Her parents and both her brothers predeceased her; her only sister survives her.

Margaret was an excellent student from her earliest school days, winning the Garfield School kindergarten good behavior prize, despite having missed weeks of class due to an emergency appendectomy and a stay in a polio isolation hospital. (Her big brothers teased that she won the prize because she had been absent so much that the teacher really didn’t know her.) Her polio leg gave her trouble all her life.