Margaret Rose Harris

RACINE - Margaret Rose (nee: Williams) Harris, age 80, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 11:00am at Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Dr., Racine, WI.

Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website for her full obituary.