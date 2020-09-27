Margaret Pfeiffer, age 96, of Cross Plains, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A brief committal service for family and friends will be held at HOLY CROSS CEMETERY, 5600 Holy Cross Road, Racine, at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, with Father Steven Varghese presiding. A celebration of life will follow at RACINE COUNTRY CLUB, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine, at 1 p.m. on Friday. A full obituary appeared in the Sunday, April 5, 2020 Racine Journal Times.