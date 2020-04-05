× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 10, 1924 – March 29, 2020

CROSS PLAINS / RACINE – Margaret Pfeiffer, age 96, of Cross Plains, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on January 10, 1924, in Racine, WI, the only child of Raymond and Catherine (O’Donnell) Lurth. After early childhood in Richland Center, she moved with her parents to Racine where she lived until recently, when she moved to Cross Plains to live with her daughter. In 1946, she married Donald Pfeiffer and they became parents of a daughter. Don passed away in 2005.

Margaret is survived by her daughter and best friend, Susan Thorstad of Cross Plains; cousins, Richard O’Donnell of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Margaret A. Crennan of Helena, Mont.; and many dear nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; parents-in-law, Joseph and Nora Pfeiffer; sister-in-law, Delores (Edward) Steimle; son-in-law, Thomas Thorstad; and an infant son, Raymond John, who died shortly after birth.

During this time of unprecedented health concerns and the fast-changing public health circumstances, a service will be held at a later date at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Racine. Please return to our website for updated service information.